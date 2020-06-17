Australian Senator calls for imposing tariffs on Chinese imports

Australian Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells called for the government to slap tariffs on Chinese imports while speaking in parliament on Wednesday.

Senator Fierravanti-Wells urged the government to consider seizing China’s state-owned assets.

"Of course, this would further impact on the relationship, but judging by the ongoing threats by the CCP to Australia across many areas it clearly doesn't give a damn," he added.

This will intensify the escalating diplomatic tensions between both trading partners. On Tuesday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne accused China of spreading disinformation that “contributes to a climate of fear and division” while declaring Canberra would take a more active role in global bodies.

AUD/USD is off the low but still in the red

AUD/USD nurses losses around 0.6875 following a quick dip to 0.6857 lows after growing coronavirus concerns in Beijing knocked-off the risk sentiment in Asia this Wednesday.

The spot is still down 0.11% on a daily basis.