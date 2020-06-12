Australian PM Morrison: Working on plans to allow international students into the country

In a media address on Friday, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said that his government is outlining a plan that would allow the return of the international students into the country.

Key quotes

“There will be further outbreaks.”

“No plans yet for nightclubs to reopen.”

“Plans to allow sports crowds of up to 10,000.”

“People should not attend planned protest rallies, given health advice.”

“Expects all of the country to be in stage three of reopening in July.”

“Hopes to do pilot programs on international students in July.”

Market reaction

The AUD reaction to the PM Morrison’s further re-opening up plans doesn’t seem welcoming, as AUD/USD ticks a few pips lower to 0.6822, shedding 0.46% on a daily basis.

Markets are already jittery about the new coronavirus infections globally and that the further relaxation in Australia is likely to intensify the fears.