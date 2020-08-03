Australian PM Morrison: Will establish pandemic leave disaster payment

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison is on the wires now, via Reuters, announcing measures aid the workers tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Key quotes

“Will introduce a pandemic leave payment for workers who have run out of sick leave but need to be quarantined because they have been directed to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus.”

“The payment will be a A$1,500 for a two-week pandemic leave period.”

Earlier today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced business closures and restrictions on the metropolitan Melbourne, as the country deals with the second wave of infections in the no. 2 most populous state.

AUD/USD back in the red

Having failed several attempts to takeout 0.7150, AUD/USD refreshed daily lows near 0.7110 amid virus concerns and US dollar recovery. The spot now trades at 0.7116, down 0.36% on the day.