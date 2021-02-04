With covid vaccinations likely to kick-off end of this month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that his government would buy another 10 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

He added that the country now has access to 150 million doses of the vaccine.

Its worth noting that AstraZeneca’s jabs will get injected as early as March in Australia.

Among other vaccine updates, Novavax is expected to supply 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine candidates to Switzerland.

Market reaction

AUD/USD trades with sizeable gains near 0.7650 amid risk-on market mood and upbeat Australian trade data.