Australian PM Morrison: Travel ban will be placed on non-residents, non-Australian citizens

In a press conference scheduled on Thursday, the Australian PM Morrison addresses the nation, in times of the coronavirus-led distress and panic in the markets.

Key quotes

Travel ban will be placed on non-residents, non-Australian citizens. Ban will come into force on Friday at 9pm local time. Overwhelming number of cases of coronavirus have come from overseas. Government to announce economic measures in the coming days. Welcomes actions taken by country’s central bank.

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.5550, having faded the post-RBA double stimulus inspired bounce to 0.5633.

At the press time, the Aussie trade -3.50% at 0.5571.