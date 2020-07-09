Australian PM Morrison to shortly announce measures to assist Hong Kong residents – Reuters

Citing government sources, Reuters reports that the Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scot Morrison will shortly announce measures to assist the Hong Kong residents.

Australia held a teleconference with five-eyes security partners overnight, the sources said.

Earlier today, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that “Australia is set to offer Tiananmen-style visas to Hong Kong residents currently in Australia, as federal cabinet considers tearing up an extradition treaty with the Chinese territory.”

Meanwhile, the government advised the citizens in Hong Kong to reconsider the need to remain there given new security law.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar is little affected by the Australia-China tensions. AUD/USD, however, holds the lower ground near 0.6975 amid a tepid risk tone.