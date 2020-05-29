Australian PM Morrison: Risk of the coronavirus outbreak remains great

The risk of the coronavirus outbreak remains great, said Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison on Friday, referring to the second wave.

Additional comments

"Aiming to suppress the virus so the economy can reopen."

"Federal hospital funding to total A$131 billion over 5 years."

"National Cabinet to continue to meet every 2 weeks."

"Not considering sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong matter."

"Would consider a travel bubble with New Zealand if some Australian states kept their borders closed."

Market reaction

AUD/USD is keeping its range play intact below 0.6650, although the bulls lack impetus amid US-China tussle and ahead of US President Donald Trump’s press conference on the Hong Kong response.