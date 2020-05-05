Australian PM Morrison: No change to the position on the origin of coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, that there is no change to Australia’s position on the origin of coronavirus.

Most likely the origin was a wildlife wet market, PM Morrison added.

He further said that the travel zone between Australia and New Zealand some time away.

Market reaction

AUD trimmed earlier gains in the wake of the RBA's monetary policy decision, but the overall reaction was very limited. The RBA left the key rate unchanged among other policy settings.

The spot now trades at 0.6442, still up 0.32% on the day. The above comments offer little to no impetus to the bulls.