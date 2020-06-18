Australian PM Morrison: Jobs blow from coronavirus is devastating

Australian PM Morrison responded to the poor employment data released earlier on Thursday, noting that the jobs blow from coronavirus is "devastating".

These are our dark times, but can see a ray of light, PM Morrison added.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg seconded PM Morrison’s take on the employment scenario while pointing out that youth unemployment is at over 16%, the highest since the middle of 1997.

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6850

AUD/USD is consolidating the drop around 0.6850 levels, as the bulls remain weighed down by broad risk aversion amid intensifying virus spread in the US.