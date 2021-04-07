Australian PM Morrison: EU has denied export of 250K covid vaccine doses to Australia

Australian Prime Minister Morrison expressed concerns on Wednesday, as the European Union (EU) has denied covid vaccine exports to Australia.

Not criticising EU for vaccine delay.

Any suggestion any criticism was made against European Union would be completely incorrect.

European Union has denied export of 250,000 vaccine doses to Australia.

Have been seeking further calls with the president of the EC to discuss vaccine matters.

To seek export licences for the full amount of 3.8 million doses to be provided to Australia.