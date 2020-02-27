Australian PM Morrison: Coronavirus is likely a pandemic

Australian PM Morrison warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak is likely a pandemic.

World will soon enter a pandemic of coronavirus, need to take action.

Australia has initiated an emergency pandemic plan.

There are some challenging months ahead.

Travel ban on foreigners arriving from mainland china extended by at least one more week.

We have to realistic about containment strategies for coronavirus.

We are effectively operating on the basis that there is a pandemic of coronavirus.

Rules out "broader, larger" fiscal stimulus in response to coronavirus outbreak.