Australian PM Morrison: Congratulations Boris Johnson on a resounding victory

The Australian PM Scott Morrison has tweeted his congratulations to the UK Boris Johnson, following securing a landslide majority in the UK election.
Morrison tweeted out: Congratulations Boris Johnson on a resounding victory and being returned as UK PM. Looking forward to the stability this brings and a new deal for Oz with the UK. Say g’day to the quiet Britons for us.
Earlier this morning, US President Trump took to Twitter, saying: “Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!”
The pound holds the sizeable gains, keeping GBP/USD supported above the midpoint of the 1.34 handle. The Cable reached fresh 19-month highs at 1.3515 after the exit polls showed a landslide Conservatives majority.
