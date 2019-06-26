Australian PM Morrison: China should reform its economy to end a trade war with US

Reuters reports the recent comments delivered by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his speech in Sydney earlier today.

Key Quotes:

“China should reform its economy to end a trade war with the United States that is damaging the global economy.”

“Forced technology transfer is not fair. Intellectual property theft cannot be justified, regardless of where it started.”

“Industrial subsidies under the model do promote overproduction. China’s rise has now reached what I would describe a threshold level of economic maturity.”