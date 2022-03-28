Australian PM Morrison announces USD13.4 billion infrastructure boost ahead of May election

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that his Coalition will roll out an extra AUD17.9 billion (USD13.4 billion) on road and rail projects over the next ten years if he is re-election for the second term in the May general election, per Xinhua News Agency.
Key takeaways
The package includes an additional 3.1 billion Australian dollars (2.3 billion dollars) for the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal for new freight terminals to service inland rail routes, AUD2.2 billion (USD1.6 billion) for South Australia's north-south motorway corridor and AUD2.8 billion (USD2.1 billion) for rail extension and upgrade in the state of Queensland.
The funding would keep Australians moving and create thousands of new jobs.
Meanwhile, the country’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, "With the unemployment rate already at an equal 48 year low, the measures in this budget will create an additional 40,000 jobs across Australia, building on our world-leading economic recovery.”
"By enhancing transport connectivity, we're strengthening our supply chains against challenges such as COVID-related disruptions and the impact of natural disasters," he added.
Market reaction
AUD/USD has erased losses to now trade better bid at 0.7513, as risk sentiment improves slightly while the aussie ignores the dismal Australian NAB quarterly business survey.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.7500 as USD bulls take a breather
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.7500, nearing the five-month highs of 0.7538. The slight improvement in risk sentiment is boding well for the aussie, as the US dollar bulls take a breather. The Aussie 3-year bond yields sit at the highest since 2014. Covid woes in Asia and Ukraine crisis remain a drag.
USD/JPY rips to highest levels since 2016 on BOJ announcement
USD/JPY is trading near 123.00, having rallied hard after the Bank of Japan said it will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%. The unintended consequences of the BOJ's Yield Curve Control (YCC) have become increasingly apparent this month.
Gold justifies Friday’s Doji, risk-aversion to drop below $1,950
Gold prices consolidate recent gains amid sour sentiment, firmer USD. Yields underpin USD as BOJ acts, Fedspeak suggests faster rate hikes. Anxiety over Ukraine-Russia talks, China’s covid woes add strength to the risk-off mood.
Whales flock to Dogecoin as DOGE bulls trigger a 75% rally
Dogecoin price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high in May 2021. This setup is crucial since it was breached last week and shows no signs of slowing down. Dogecoin price set up four lower highs and five lower lows since May 3, 2021
Asia sentiment a bit fragile amid Shanghai Covid concerns
Asia markets are opening g soft on the back of Covid concerns in Shanghai as the city goes into semi-lockdown from today, with potential disruption across tech/EV supply chains. Weaker bond markets are setting records with the benchmark UST indices.