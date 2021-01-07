Australian PM Morrison announces changes in travel advisory to parts of the US

After all the chaos at the Capitol Hill late Wednesday, Australian PM Morrison makes an announcement this Thursday, revising its travel advisory and prompting the nationals to advise 'don't go there'.

Additional quotes

“Riots ... we've seen in Washington DC have been terribly distressing."

"We hope for a peaceful and stable transition of government to the new administration elected by the American people."

He said that vaccination of high-priority groups will begin in "mid to late February".

Pfizer vaccine likely to be approved by Therapeutic Goods Administration late in January and the AstraZeneca/Oxford in February, Morrison added.

Market reaction

Markets have shrugged off the Capitol Hill drama, as the risk sentiment remains underpinned amid a Blue sweep of the Senate.

The US dollar index holds the lower ground on the 89 level while the S&P 500 futures advance 0.60% in early Asian trades.

AUD/USD trades modestly flat around 0.7800 amid mixed Australian trade and building permits data.