Australian PM Morrison advises against gatherings of more than 500 people to contain coronavirus

In his address to the media on Friday, the Australian PM Morrison advised against gatherings of more than 500 people to contain coronavirus from Monday.

Further comments

Advisory doesn’t include schools, universities, public transport, airports. Measures as precautionary to minimize impact of virus. Australians should reconsider their need to travel overseas. Parliament will resume as normal. RBA Governor Lowe told premiers that fiscal stimulus was very important. Church organisations will have to consider the 500 people limit.

Meanwhile, Australia's Chief Medical Officer said early evidence of community transmission of virus, small cases so far.

The risk to the Australian community in general still remains low, he added.

AUD/USD reaction

The Aussie regains the 0.6300 level on the above comments amid a tepid recovery seen in the Asian stocks, Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.