Australian PM Morrison: A$100bn of economic activity will be lost this year due to coronavirus

Speaking at the National Press Club on Monday, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy this year will be AUD100 billion.

Further comments

“Expect record budget deficit this year and next. “

“Must be extremely careful about government spending.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6850 so far this session, with the above comments having little to no impact on the aussie dollar.