Australian March Retail Sales: +8.5% vs +8.2% expected

Following the prior estimate which data represented stockpiling surge of 8.2%mth, the final readings of Australian March Retail Sales and Real Retail Sales for Q1 have come out as follows:

Retail Sales

Australia March Retail Sales +8.5 pct m/m s/adj (Reuters poll +8.2 pct).

Australia Q1 chain volume Retail Sales +0.7 pct QoQs/adj (Reuters poll +1.7 pct).

Australian March 20 Retail Sales - Full Report

Australian retail turnover rose 8.5 per cent in March 2020, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a rise of 0.6 per cent in February 2020. "COVID-19 heavily impacted retail trade in March" said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. "There was unprecedented demand in food retailing, household goods, and other retailing. However the impact of social distancing regulations saw sales fall in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and discretionary spending in clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing, and department stores, was also weak.

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD was two-way business overnight testing both 0.6420 and then 0.6475 before returning to yesterday’s 0.6440-60 range and consolidating in the 0.6420s ahead f the data. On the release of this report, AUD/USD has popped on the data by 15 pips to 0.6435.

Description of Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.