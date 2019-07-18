Australian June employment report: Employment change a big miss at 0.5k vs 42.3K prior

- Australian Employment change June: 0.5k (est 10k prev 42.3K).
- Australian Unemployment rate June: 5.2% (est 5.2%; prev 5.2%).
The key June employment report from Australia has arrived. Last time around, the Employment Change for May was a big beat compared to market expectations, 42.3K vs estimates of 16K. The Unemployment Rate at 5.2% vs estimates (est) of 5.1% and previous (prev) 5.2% was another disappointment for the RBA.
June's data came as follows:
- Australian Unemployment rate June: 5.2% (est 5.2%; prev 5.2%).
- Australian Employment change June: 0.5k (est 10k prev 42.3K). (Makes up for last months huge beat***)
- Australian Full Time Employment Change June: 21.1k vs the prior -2.4K. (Bullish)
- Australian Part Time Employment Change June: -20.6k vs prior was +39.8k. (Bullish)
- Participation Rate June: 66% vs (expected 66%, prior was 66%).
***Revisions - Australia Employment Change Jun 0.5K (est 9.0K; prev 45.3 prev 42.3K)
June Key Points
- Employment increased 26,300 to 12,875,700 persons. Full-time employment increased 15,000 to 8,816,200 persons and part-time employment increased 11,300 to 4,059,600 persons.
- Unemployment increased 4,700 to 701,700 persons.
- Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%.
- Participation rate increased 0.1 pts to 66.0%.
- Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 0.6 million hours to 1,778.0 million hours.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive near 1.1238/40 key resistance
With the recent lower high formation and steady levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) signaling the buyers’ exhaustion, the EUR/USD pair witnesses pullback to 1.1226 during early Thursday.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2430 amid no-deal Brexit worries
Not only the UK Prime Minister’s (PM) race but the British politician’s move to block the no-deal Brexit also entertains GBP/USD traders while the quote seesaws near 1.2430 during early Thursday morning.
USD/JPY extends losses below 108.00 amid risk-off, USD selling
USD/JPY extends early losses in tandem with the Japanese stocks and US dollar index, as a renewed risk-aversion wave grips Asia amid no-deal Brexit and US political concerns.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the USD ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the gold surge to a 6-year high
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.