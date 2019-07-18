Australian June employment report: Employment change a big miss at 0.5k vs 42.3K prior

Australian Employment change June: 0.5k (est 10k prev 42.3K).

The key June employment report from Australia has arrived. Last time around, the Employment Change for May was a big beat compared to market expectations, 42.3K vs estimates of 16K. The Unemployment Rate at 5.2% vs estimates (est) of 5.1% and previous (prev) 5.2% was another disappointment for the RBA.

June's data came as follows:

Australian Employment change June: 0.5k (est 10k prev 42.3K). (Makes up for last months huge beat***)

Australian Full Time Employment Change June: 21.1k vs the prior -2.4K. (Bullish)

Australian Part Time Employment Change June: -20.6k vs prior was +39.8k. (Bullish)

Participation Rate June: 66% vs (expected 66%, prior was 66%).

***Revisions - Australia Employment Change Jun 0.5K (est 9.0K; prev 45.3 prev 42.3K)

June Key Points

Employment increased 26,300 to 12,875,700 persons. Full-time employment increased 15,000 to 8,816,200 persons and part-time employment increased 11,300 to 4,059,600 persons.

Unemployment increased 4,700 to 701,700 persons.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%.

Participation rate increased 0.1 pts to 66.0%.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 0.6 million hours to 1,778.0 million hours.

About the Unemployment Rate

The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).