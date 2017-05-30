Australian Govt little benefit from extending the yield curve beyond 30 years

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) out with a latest headlines on the benefit of extending the yield curve beyond 30 years.

Key Points via Reuters:

Australian government sees little scope for, or benefit from, extending the yield curve beyond 30 years

Counting on sustained demand for a new 30-year AUD benchmark bond next year or year after

A very small illiquid 50-year maturity wouldn't add noticeably to extending portfolio duration

Govt doesn't anticipate a large shift in demand for Australian sovereign paper as a result of deteriorating global stability