Australian Govt little benefit from extending the yield curve beyond 30 years

Australian Govt little benefit from extending the yield curve beyond 30 yearsBy Dhwani Mehta
The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) out with a latest headlines on the benefit of extending the yield curve beyond 30 years.
Key Points via Reuters:
Australian government sees little scope for, or benefit from, extending the yield curve beyond 30 years
Counting on sustained demand for a new 30-year AUD benchmark bond next year or year after
A very small illiquid 50-year maturity wouldn't add noticeably to extending portfolio duration
Govt doesn't anticipate a large shift in demand for Australian sovereign paper as a result of deteriorating global stability