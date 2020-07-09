Australian Govt advises citizens not to travel to Hong Kong

In the latest advisory released by the Australian government, they urge the citizens in Hong Kong to reconsider the need to remain there given new security law.

Additional headlines

“Risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds.”

“Australian government advises citizens not to travel to Hong Kong.”

Market reaction

The AUD/USD pair is unfazed on the above statement, as it keeps its range near daily lows of 0.6970, down 0.10% on the day.