Australian GDP arrives at 0.4% Q/Q below 0.5% market expectations

Australia’s Quarter 1 (Q1) Gross Domestic Prodict, (GDP) report has been released following yesterday's RBA, where a huge focus is now on Australia's economic data given the RBA's wait and see attitude before jumping the gun with a further rate cut.

The median forecast in the Bloomberg survey was up to 0.5% for the quarter (Q) while meeting market consensus.

The data arrived as follows:

0.4% Q/Q vs 0.5% Q/Q expected and prior 0.2% Q/Q.

1.8% year on year (Y/Y) vs expected 1.8% (Y/Y) and prior 2.3% Y/Y.

GDP summary

The Australian economy grew by 0.4% in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the March quarter.

Government final consumption expenditure contributed 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth.

Net exports contributed 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth driven by an increase in exports.

Compensation of employees increased by 1.2%.

The terms of trade rose 3.1%.

About Aussie GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Australia. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of economic activity and health. A rising trend has a positive effect on the AUD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the AUD.