Australian FinMin: Rejects the notion there is a need for more fiscal stimulus

Australian Financial Minister has been crossing the wires and has rejected the notion there is a need for more fiscal stimulus.
- Australian economy is being impacted by global slow down.
- Wages in the country are growing ahead of inflation.
- The US-China trade talks are encouraging.
The markets are fixated on trade news and the Aussie has taken a dive from the trade-deal headline highs as markets find little in the detail to justify a full-blown bid in risk appetite ad proxy trades to whatever positive implications can be derived from such an act. As well known by now, both and Chinese officials announced on Friday that a deal they finally agreed to the phase one agreement after a contentious 18-month trade war. Key notes are as follows:
- President Donald Trump vowed not to pursue a new round of tariffs set for Sunday.
- China agreed to billions of dollars in agricultural purchases from the US.
- The US and China had agreed on phase-one of a trade deal last week, although markets are of the mind it is a one-and-deal scenario - (not so bullish).
- Markets are in anticipation of the details of the phase one-deal between the US and China.
- The world’s two largest economies plan to sign the partial accord in the first week of January.
- China have only stated that they will proceed for legal review and translation without touching on a timeline.
- Details of the new trade deal only appear to be a slight improvement on the details that the earlier ‘phase one’ deal had already agreed.
- Key difference is that this deal is “fully-enforceable”.
- The US has agreed to halve the tariffs on US$120bn of Chinese goods (from 15% to 7.5%) but will retain a 25% on US$250bn of Chinese imports.
- China confirmed prior agreement to purchase an additional US$16bn in goods from the US over the next two years.
- Wall Street was unable to hold on to gains on murky details to the trade deal and the fact that it does not completely reduce the chances of trade disputes between the two nations in the year ahead.
