Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus – Reuters

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Australia's financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as the New South Wales State government confirmed the first community transmission of the new coronavirus infection.

The conference call is scheduled between the country's prudential regulator, markets watchdog and Reserve Bank of Australia, as the country wants to avoid recessionary risks.

There are now 30 confirmed cases in Australia and the nation's chief medical officer warned on Monday.

Key updates:

Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the permanent secretary of the Thai health ministry, confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January.

Indonesian President Widodo said two Indonesians had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in the world’s fourth most populous country.

New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Sunday evening.