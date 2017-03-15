Australian Feb employment sees jobless rate tick up to 5.9%

Australian Feb employment report came worse-than-expected, with the employmet change at -6.4k vs 16k exp and 13.5k prior, with full time job creation at 27.1k vs -44.1k last, while part time jobs came at -33.5k vs 58.3k. The participation rate stood unchnaged at 64.6%, while the unemployment rate worsened to 5.9% vs 5.7%

Key points

TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)

Employment increased 11,600 to 12,005,000.

Unemployment increased 5,200 to 738,900.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.8% following a revised January 2017 estimate.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.6%.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 1.2 million hours to 1,671.5 million hours.



SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)

Employment decreased 6,400 to 11,998,800. Full-time employment increased 27,100 to 8,158,900 and part-time employment decreased 33,500 to 3,840,000.

Unemployment increased 26,000 to 748,100. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work increased 10,800 to 523,800 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work increased 15,100 to 224,300.

Unemployment rate increased 0.2 pts to 5.9%.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.6%.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs decreased 20.5 million hours to 1,661.9 million hours.



LABOUR UNDERUTILISATION (QUARTERLY CHANGE)

Trend estimates: the labour force underutilisation rate increased 0.1 pts to 14.4%

Seasonally adjusted estimates: the labour force underutilisation rate increased 0.4 pts to 14.6%. The male labour force underutilisation rate increased 0.3 pts to 12.6%. The female labour force underutilisation rate increased 0.6 pts to 16.8%.