Australian Employment Preview: Upside surprise to propel AUD/USD towards 0.7850

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the April employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. Australia’s unemployment rate is set to hold steady at 5.6% in April. AUD/USD has stalled its recovery from last week’s low of 0.7687. An upside surprise to the employment data could lift the aussie towards 0.7850, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
AUD/USD probable scenarios
“The OZ economy is likely to see 15K jobs addition in April after creating 70.7K employment opportunities in March. The participation rate is expected to hold steady at 66.3%. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remains unchanged at 5.6% after dropping 0.2% in the previous while sitting at the lowest levels since March 2020.”
“An upside surprise in the jobs data is needed to recall the aussie buyers, which could drive AUD/USD back above 0.7800. Further up, the critical horizontal trendline resistance near 0.7850 could be challenged.”
“On disappointing figures, the aussie is likely to put solid support around 0.7715 at risk. That level is the confluence of the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages.”
“The aussie’s reaction to the employment report could be also influenced by the persisting market mood, especially in light of the release of the FOMC April meeting’s minutes on Wednesday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
