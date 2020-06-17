Australian Employment Preview: Hopeful figures to lift the aussie toward the 0.70 threshold

Australia will release May employment data this Thursday at 01:30 GMT and the country is expected to have lost 125K job positions. Now trading around 0.6800, AUD/USD could hit the psychological 0.70 level on an upbeat reading while if figures disappoint the aussie may slide toward 0.677, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“Australia is expected to have lost 125K job positions, an ‘improvement’ from the previous -594.3K. The unemployment rate is foreseen ticking higher to 7% from 6.2% in April, while the participation rate is foreseen at 63.7%.”
“Upbeat numbers will likely boost the aussie towards the critical 0.7000 threshold, although gains beyond this last may be short-lived.”
“A slump on a disappointing outcome could see the AUD/USD pair falling towards 0.6830 first, and to the 0.6770 price zone later, where bulls are expected to take their chances. A bearish extension below this last will be possible if dismal numbers couple with risk-aversion.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.26 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries
EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.