Australian Employment Preview: Dismal figures to call for RBA rate cut

The Australian labor market report due out on Thursday, October 15 at 00:30 GMT could pave the way for further interest rates cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as the central bank’s focus remains on the jobs market and inflation. Heading into the jobs report, AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7200, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
“The market expects 35K job losses in September, pricing in the impact of Victoria’s Stage 4 restrictions to contain the virus spread. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7.1% from 6.8% in August, although is likely to remain below the levels seen in June and July. The Participation Rate is seen steady at 64.8% last month, not painting a favorable picture of the aussie jobs market.”
“A slowdown in the jobs market recovery would need the RBA to accelerate its efforts to achieve its employment objective, implying that a rate cut could be on the table next month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
