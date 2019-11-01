Australian dwelling prices: Resurgence continues – Westpac

Matthew Hassan, Analyst at Westpac, expresses his thoughts on the Australian housing prices, as the correction continues.

Key Quotes:

“The correction in Australian dwelling prices that began in late 2017 ended in mid-2019 with prices showing a clear lift since mid-year.

The CoreLogic home value index, covering the eight major capital cities rose 1.4% in Oct following a 1.1% gain in September and a 1% gain in August.

Prices are still down 2.4%yr but the turning point has clearly passed with prices tracking towards being flat for the 2019 calendar year.”