Australian Deputy Trade Secretary: Disruptive trade with China to be restored

Disruptive trade with China to be restored, Australia Deputy Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Christopher Langman said in a Caixin Summit event in Beijing

Beijing will resolve "technical" matters as soon as possible, Langman added.

These comments amid rife tensions between the two close trading partners, with the Australian federal official citing that they ready to engage with China on current issues.

According to the latest Bloomberg report, “at least 20 giant bulk carriers are anchored off the Chinese port of Jingtang and unable to offload millions of tons of Australian coal, the latest casualty of the growing diplomatic row between Canberra and Beijing.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains pressured near weekly lows amid COVID-19 concerns and Australian-Sinop trade row.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7229, modestly flat on the day.