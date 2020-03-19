Australian bond yields surge after RBA's rate cut

Yields on Australian government bonds spiked after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates to a fresh record low of 0.25% as expected and launched a yield curve control program.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond surged by over 100 basis points after the rate decision hit the wires at 03:30 GMT and was last seen trading near 1.60%.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield is currently trading at 1.25%. With the Aussie government bond offering a higher yield than its US counterpart, the AUD/USD pair may regain some poise.

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.5585, having hit an 18-year low of 0.5506 in Asia.