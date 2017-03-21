Skip to main content
Australia Westpac Leading Index (MoM) dipped from previous 0% to -0.1%
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 23:32 GMT
AUD/USD: bears keep chipping away looking to break 0.7680 low
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 23:16 GMT
USD/JPY breaking further to the downside, testing 111.50
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 23:15 GMT
Fed's Mester: supported a March hike and sees more than one hike each year.
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 22:07 GMT
Preview of US existing home sales - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 21:48 GMT
U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 mln bbls - API - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:45 GMT
Forex today: risk-off puts yen on top below 112 handle vs dollar
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:42 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock up to 4.5M from previous -0.531M
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:38 GMT
Wall Street suffers the worst one-day decline of 2017
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:36 GMT
EUR/JPY reverses and falls to weekly lows
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:10 GMT
AUD/NZD: headed to 1.0855? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:09 GMT
NZD/USD: consolidates at key support awaiting risk to return
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 20:05 GMT
North Korea will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:47 GMT
Infrastructure investment will be slow to ramp up - Moody's
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:40 GMT
USD/CAD rebounds sharply form 3-week lows and erases losses
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:31 GMT
WTI supported near $48, eyes on API figures
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:18 GMT
USD/JPY: BoJ coming up while sentiment drives the yen - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:05 GMT
AUD/NZD momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:02 GMT
Argentina Gross Domestic Product (YoY) climbed from previous -3.8% to -2.1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 19:01 GMT
GBP/USD consolidates important daily gains slightly below 1.2500
FXStreet
|
Mar 21, 18:55 GMT
