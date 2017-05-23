Skip to main content
Australia Westpac Leading Index (MoM) declined to -0.1% in April from previous 0.1%
By
FXStreet Team
Australia Westpac Leading Index (MoM) declined to -0.1% in April from previous 0.1%
May 24, 00:32 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 24, 00:32 GMT
Moody's downgrades China's rating to A1 from Aa3, changes outlook to Stable from Negative
May 24, 00:32 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 24, 00:32 GMT
BOJ's Kuroda: Many agree the natural interest rate has fallen in recent years
May 24, 00:17 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 24, 00:17 GMT
One-month Libor rises to 8-year high on expectations for June Fed move
May 24, 00:13 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 24, 00:13 GMT
Commodities mixed overnight - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 24, 00:01 GMT
NZD/USD unable to take out key resistance at 0.7030/40, but bulls still in play
May 23, 23:49 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 23:49 GMT
SMA cross injuring EUR/NOK
FXStreet
|
May 23, 23:01 GMT
New Zealand Imports fell from previous $4.31B to $4.17B in April
May 23, 22:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Exports rose from previous $4.65B to $4.75B in April
May 23, 22:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) above expectations ($268M) in April: Actual ($578M)
May 23, 22:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) came in at $572M, above expectations ($268M) in April
May 23, 22:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY): $-3.48B (April) vs $-3.67B
May 23, 22:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
AUD/NZD: 1.0610 in sights - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:45 GMT
Eyes on Aussie data in resepct of Q1 GDP - ANZ
May 23, 22:36 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:36 GMT
EUR/USD: steady ahead of a key support at 1.1161
May 23, 22:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:20 GMT
Market wrap: US dollar stabilised - Westpac
May 23, 21:56 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:56 GMT
GBP/USD slips to fresh session lows on May comments
May 23, 21:14 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:14 GMT
Fed's Harker reiterates his support for two more rate hikes in 2017
May 23, 21:07 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:07 GMT
Wall Street advances on 2018 budget plan
May 23, 20:54 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:54 GMT
UK PM May: Terror threat level raised from "severe" to "critical"
May 23, 20:50 GMT
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:50 GMT
