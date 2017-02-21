Skip to main content
Australia Wage Price Index (QoQ) in line with forecasts (0.5%) in 4Q
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 00:32 GMT
Markets spring back to life - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 00:01 GMT
Fed's Mester comfortable with rates going higher
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 23:56 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook: headed into a very important area - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 23:46 GMT
Australia Westpac Leading Index (MoM): 0% (January) vs previous 0.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 23:33 GMT
Australia Wage Price Index (YoY) below expectations (1.9%) in 4Q: Actual (0%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 23:33 GMT
NZD/USD: drifting in narrow range between key daily-sma's
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 23:22 GMT
AUD/USD unchanged near 0.7680; RBA's Lowe finally admits 'household debt' risk
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 22:27 GMT
Economic wrap: awaiting FOMC minutes - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 22:04 GMT
Wall Street closing at all time highs again
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 22:01 GMT
RBA Governor Philip Lowe sees 3pct GDP by 2019
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 21:51 GMT
Fed's Williams: "blockchain technology could lower costs"
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 21:34 GMT
German lawmakers to drop support for Greece bailout if IMF quits - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 20:24 GMT
United States 4-Week Bill Auction dipped from previous 0.515% to 0.48%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 20:15 GMT
Market wrap: Animal spirits were high - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:55 GMT
Fed: Model suggest possibility of more than one rate hike in 2017 - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:48 GMT
A sense that a repeat of Greek 2015 crisis can be avoided - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:38 GMT
USD/JPY steady around 113.50, consolidates gains
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:33 GMT
USD/MXN down 0.95% on the day; Banxico's $20 billion peso FX hedges hurt dollar
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:23 GMT
AUD/USD: testing upside to R2 0.7690
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 19:17 GMT
