Australia: Unemployment rate to round up to 5.7% in August - Westpac

Australia: Unemployment rate to round up to 5.7% in August - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac expect the Australian participation rate to round down to 65.1% in August, which will see the unemployment rate to round up to 5.7%.
Key Quotes
“In July, unemployment fell 0.1ppt to 5.6% (June was revised up to 5.7%) as the participation rate nudged up 0.1ppt to 65.1% driving a rise in the labour force. At two decimal places the unemployment rate was 5.65%.”
“By state, Qld was the main source of the gain in total employment (27.0k) with the rest soft or mixed (NSW +0.5k, Vic –2.2k, SA +0.8k and WA –1.3k). Unemployment rose in NSW (5.0%) and Vic (6.1%) while it fell in Qld (6.2%), SA (6.2%) and WA (5.4%).”
“Participation has lifted since the Oct 2016 low of 64.8 and is getting back towards the recent high of 65.2% seen in Nov 2015. We expect the solid employment outcomes to continue to drag the participation rate higher over time but in Aug it will round down to 65.1%. This will see the unemployment rate to round up to 5.7%.”
“Total employment rose 27.9k in Jul. The Australian labour market went through a soft patch in 2016, particularly from Aug to Nov but it saw a solid uplift as we moved through 2017. The annual pace accelerated from 0.9%yr in Feb to 2.0%yr in May where it held that pace through Jun and July. In the year to Feb total employment grew 106.8k; that has since lifted to 239.3k in the year to Jul.”
“Full-time employment fell 20.3k in Jul following a 69.3k surge in Jun and a solid 53.9k gain in May. Over the year full-time employment gained 197.7k/2.4%yr. Part-time employment rose 48.2k following a 49.3k contraction in June and –14.3k in May. In the year to July, part-time rose 41.6k/1.1%yr.”
“The current momentum looks set to continue into 2018 with our Jobs Index pointing annual employment growth of around 2¾%yr by end 2017 to early 2018. As such we are looking for current momentum to hold with a 20k forecast for August lifting the annual pace to 2.3%yr.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.