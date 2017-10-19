Australia: Unemployment falls to new cycle low – HSBC

Analysts at HSBC note that Australian employment rose by 20k in September (market expected 15k) and over the past six months, jobs growth has averaged 36k a month as annual employment growth stands at 3.1%, up from 2.7% the previous month.

Key Quotes

“Full-time employment rose by 6k in September and was up 3.9% y-o-y. Part-time employment was 14k higher in the month, and up 1.4% y-o-y.”

“The unemployment rate was 5.5%, down from 5.6% the previous month.”

“Total hours worked rose by 0.7% m-o-m. Looking through considerable month-to-month volatility, trend annual growth in hours worked was 2.9%, in line with the previous month.”

“Implications