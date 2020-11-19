Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Will make decision on super increase before deadline

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Australia Treasurer Frydenberg has said that they will make a decision on the super increase before the deadline and says that there is no need to rush on the super decision, will be made by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, the Aussie has given back its gains and is testing a key support levels below the 21-hour moving average at 0.7280:

As for AUD/NZD, the cross is now consolidating at the lowest level since April in an extension of the bearish impulse:

