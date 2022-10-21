Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Latest floods to cut quarter of a percentage point from GDP growth

“Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia's southeast will dent the country's economic growth and increase inflation,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week's federal budget, reported Reuters.
Key quotes
Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP growth in the December quarter, and add 0.1 percentage points to inflation in the December quarter and again in the March quarter.
It is too early for us to put a very precise price tag on the flooding that we are seeing through such large swathes of Australia, but we do know that there will be consequences for the economy and the budget.
My focus is on this inflation challenge, it's about responsible cost-of-living relief, it's about getting wages moving again.
The previous Liberal National government had ‘booby trapped’ the budget with more than A$6 billion ($3.7 billion) in unfunded spending that would have to be covered in the deficit due to be announced on Oct. 25.
AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low
AUD/USD remains mildly offered as it retreats to 0.6270 while extending the previous day’s pullback from the weekly top.
Also read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Grinds lower towards 0.6240 support
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays vulnerable near 1.1200, with eyes on UK politics, Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.1200 support confluence as traders await the UK Retail Sales in early European trading this Friday. The political crisis in Britain continues weighing on the pound, as the US dollar holds its recovery gains amid firmer Treasury yields.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 150.50 amid firmer yields
USD/JPY is flirting with fresh 32-year around 150.25-30 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair rises for the 13th consecutive day amid strong yields and BOJ's defense of the easy money policy. All eyes remain on the yields and the Fedspeak.
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids towards 0.6300
AUD/USD is reversing course in another attempt to recapture the 0.6300 level, despite a mixed market mood and a broadly firmer US dollar alongside the yields. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the aussie can sustained the bounce.
Gold stays depressed below $1,650 inside bearish channel, focus on yields
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1,625, grinds lower of late, as the metal traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s sluggish session. Even so, fears of recession and firmer yields keep the bears hopeful around the yearly low.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.