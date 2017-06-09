Australia: Trade surplus to widen from $0.86bn to $1.4bn - Westpac

Australia: Trade surplus to widen from $0.86bn to $1.4bn - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Australia's trade balance has been in surplus in seven of the past eight months and for July, analysts at Westpac expect the surplus to widen from $0.86bn to $1.4bn, an improvement of $550mn.
Key Quotes
“Export earnings are forecast to rise by 0.8%, $250mn. Gains in iron ore (higher prices) and coal (volumes) offset slippage in LNG (disruptions) and gold (off a high base).”
“The import bill declines by an anticipated 1%, $300mn, as prices fall in association with a stronger currency. The Australian dollar made solid gains in the month, up 3% against the US dollar and +2.5% on a TWI weighted basis.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.