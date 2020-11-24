Australia: Trade surplus shrinks to AUD4,840 million in October, as imports rebound sharply

“For October there is a goods trade surplus of $4,840m (original, current price, merchandise trade basis),” according to the Preliminary October Trade Balance data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday.

Key details

“Exports of goods in October 2020 increased $1,796m (6%) to $30,532m.”

“Imports of goods in October 2020 increased $1,978m (8%) to $25,692m.”

Market reaction

The aussie dollar remains unfazed by the trade figures, with AUD/USD keeping its range play intact around 0.7300.

more to come ...