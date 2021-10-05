Australia Trade Balance for August came in as 15077M versus 10650M forecast and 12117M prior readouts.
Details suggest that the Exports eased to 4% while the Imports dropped to -1.0% during the stated month compared to +5.0% and +3.0% respective priors
It’s worth noting that the ANZ Job Advertisement for September became additional data to be released. The same dropped below -2.5% prior and +0.7% market consensus to -2.8%, exerting additional downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices.
Following the data release, AUD/USD stays pressured around the intraday low near 0.7280. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound amid firmer US Treasury yields.
Read: AUD/USD braces for 0.7330 key hurdle ahead of RBA interest rate decision
