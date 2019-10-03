Australia: Trade Surplus begins descent from record high – Westpac

Andrew Hanlan, analyst at Westpac, notes that Australia’s Trade Surplus has begun descent from record high with moderating commodity prices.
Key Quotes
“In August, Australia's trade surplus came in at a still elevated $5.9bn.”
“That result, which was broadly as anticipated, was a moderation from a $7.3bn outcome in July and a record high of $7.9bn in June.”
“A key driver of recent movements in the trade balance was the spike in the iron ore price associated with temporary supply disruptions from Brazil.”
“Export earnings declined by 3.4% in August, down $1.5bn, meeting our expectations.”
“Imports were a little softer than we anticipated, slipping by 0.4% (vs a forecast rise of 0.6%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls at key hurdle despite the drop in the US yields
EUR/USD failed to take out key resistance at 1.0967 in Asia despite the losses in the US 10-year yields. US President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU likely capped the upside in the EUR. The spot could rise to 1.10 if the US ISM Services PMI disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sidelined amid Brexit drama, eyes on UK Services PMI, politics
In addition to contrasting Brexit signals, markets’ cautious trading ahead of the key data/events also limits GBP/USD moves as it hovers around 1.2300 ahead of the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. US data have been weak and add to recession fears.