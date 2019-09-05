Analysts at TD Securities note that the Australia’s trade surplus for July staged a small drop to A$7.268b from A$7.977b in June, the outcome essentially in line with expectations.

Key Quotes

“Exports rose 1%, thanks to a +0.5% rise in service exports, offsetting partially some of the declines in iron ore exports -0.8% and 9% drop in coal exports.”

“Import values rose 2.9%/m, driven in part by higher consumption goods. The first print for the 3rd quarter suggests net trade should add to Q3 GDP, but is unlikely to exceed the 0.6%pt contribution to Q2 GDP seen earlier this week.”