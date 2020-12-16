Australia to make request to WTO over China barley tariff

Australia's trade minister Birmingham says that they will request formal consultations with China about dumping and other duties in regards to Australian barley.

The Australia trade minister says he will make a formal request to the WTO tonight.

This could be a weight for the Aussie as the trade war sentiment gathers traction and the chances of a rapprochement are slimming by the day.

Almost every Australian export industry has found itself under attack and the ferocity is being lifted almost daily.

Any chance of mending the relationship now seems out of reach.

The speed and scale of Beijing's retaliation to the coronavirus name-and-shame-game administered by the US, Australia and the US, along with the increasingly vitriolic language China has employed in the past eight months should be warning enough to AUD bulls.

However, China's iron ore dependency is one card up Australia's sleeve. China needs iron ore, and for that, it needs Australia.

AUD/USD update