Australia to block China Mengniu's dairy firm purchase – AFR

The Australian government is considering blocking China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd’s purchase of some of the country’s best-known dairy products, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Thursday, citing sources who blamed “diplomatic issues”.

Additional details (via Reuters)

“Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has gone against the advice of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) which was in favor of approving the A$600 million ($430.98 million) deal.

That would mark the first government veto since Australia in July announced its biggest shake-up of foreign investment law in almost half a century.”

Market reaction

The above announcement could further hamper the Australian-Sino trade relations, especially after China launched an anti-dumping probe on Australian wine imports.

AUD/USD stalled its bounce near 0.7195, now reverting towards daily lows of 0.7166, down 0.15% on the day.