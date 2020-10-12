Australia to allow New Zealand visitors, eyes Singapore, Japan, South Korea next – SCMP

Early Monday in Asia, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) shares the news, depending upon Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments to the Seven Network, suggesting the opening of Aussie internal borders for the first time since March.

While also allowing a quarantine free entry to visitors from New Zealand, the Pacific nation also south to ease the coronavirus (COVID-19) travel bubble with low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific.

Even so, the Aussie government keeps the travel restrictions for the European Union (EU) countries and the US while citing odds of it being unchanged till 2022.

The report also mentioned that Singapore and Indonesia also reopened borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel after they were shut to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

FX implications

The news should ideally help the market players to extend Friday’s risk-on moves. However, the absence of the US traders and challenges to the American stimulus, not to forget Brexit and COVID-19 woes in the west, probe the risk-takers. As a result, S&P 500 Futures look for a clear direction near a five-week top.

