Australia: Strong CAPEX report for both Q2 and 2017-18 - ANZ

Daniel Gradwell, Senior Economist at ANZ, explains that it was a strong CAPEX report overall for Australia as Q2 activity came in ahead of expectations, with a solid plant and equipment spend, which will contribute to Q2 GDP.

Key Quotes

“The outlook for 2017-18 investment was also revised upward. Solid reported business conditions appear to be supporting the transition away from the mining sector, with a number of services industries the key beneficiaries.