Australia: Strong CAPEX report for both Q2 and 2017-18 - ANZ

Australia: Strong CAPEX report for both Q2 and 2017-18 - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Daniel Gradwell, Senior Economist at ANZ, explains that it was a strong CAPEX report overall for Australia as Q2 activity came in ahead of expectations, with a solid plant and equipment spend, which will contribute to Q2 GDP.
Key Quotes
“The outlook for 2017-18 investment was also revised upward. Solid reported business conditions appear to be supporting the transition away from the mining sector, with a number of services industries the key beneficiaries.
- CAPEX recorded a better-than-expected 0.8% q/q rise in Q2 (as well as an upwardly revised 0.9% q/q rise in Q1). Importantly, spending on plant and equipment (which flows directly into GDP) posted the strongest result in nearly three years, with growth of 2.7% q/q. This positive result is in line with improved business conditions and capacity utilisation in recent months and will support next week’s GDP result.
- In further good news, the outlook for spending through 2017-18 was revised significantly higher. This was driven by the non-mining sector, with the reported estimate of AUD69.7bn implying that spending will rise by 8.3% y/y. This encouraging result is a welcome change from the past two years of stagnation and suggests that the aforementioned strength in reported conditions is now flowing through to actual investment plans.
- Much of this growth is expected to come from the services sectors. IT, media and telecommunications; finance and insurance; rental, hiring and real estate; and professional, scientific and technical services are all reporting expectations of double-digit investment growth over the next year.
- On the other hand, the mining sector’s contraction is expected to continue, with an implied decline of 22% y/y. Keep in mind, though, that this large percentage decline is coming off a much smaller base, meaning the dollar decline is much less. The end of the mining investment downturn is increasingly in sight.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.