Australia: Stabilization in trade tensions to drive up business sentiment? – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities provide a brief preview of what to expect from Tuesday’s Australian Business confidence and Conditions Survey published by the National Australia Bank (NAB) at 0030 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Business confidence dropped from 4 to 1 and conditions from 3 to 1 in August - both below 2018 levels.

That said there were positives from the report - capacity utilization rose from 81% to 82% and the employment index rose to +2 from flat.

Of most interest is whether the stabilization in trade war tensions drives an uplift in business sentiment.”