Australia: Solid trade surplus, but well off its highs – ANZ

ANZ analysts point out that Australia’s monthly trade surplus fell to AUD4,502m in October, a large fall on the revised September result but still a solid surplus.
Key Quotes
“Total resource exports fell 10.4% m/m in October but are still 3.7% higher than a year ago. The large decline reflects falls across most resource exports, in particular iron ore, which fell 10.9% m/m, and non-monetary gold, which was down 24.7% m/m. Nevertheless, non-monetary gold exports are up 77.3% compared to a year ago. The RBA’s commodity price index was down 6.6% in the month, which suggests that some of the decline in resource exports was due to lower volumes. Manufacturing had a solid month, up 9.2% m/m, while rural goods were up 2.8% m/m. Service exports grew, up 0.5% m/m, but at a slower pace than earlier this year.”
“Capital imports excluding civil aircraft fell 3.4% m/m, reversing the strong growth in the previous month. Most of the fall was in telecommunication equipment. Fuel imports were up 6.4% m/m in the month, possibly reflecting the rise in oil prices in October.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: 0.6850 is a tough nut to crack
AUD/USD has trimmed losses but still remains in the red amid downbeat Australian macro data and trade-related cautious optimism. Repeated rejection above 0.6850 has neutralized the immediate bullish setup.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.