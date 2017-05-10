Australia: Retail Sales dropped, trade surplus improves - TDS

Analysts at TDS note that Australia’s retail Sales for August dropped -0.6%/m, the largest monthly drop since Mar 2013, the outcome well below expectations for a +0.3%/m rise.

“Declines were recorded across all states and territories with weakness spread across all categories bar department store sales. The print for July was also revised down from flat to -0.2%, so with July and August data at hand, it does suggest real consumption growth is likely to slow from 0.7%/qtr seen in Q2 GDP. Out of cycle hikes, weak wages growth and rising utility prices could be weighing on consumer spending.”

“In contrast the trade data for Aug showed a A$1b surplus, better than the street forecast for a A$0.85b surplus, thanks to a 0.5%/m rise in value of exports (iron ore prices and volumes picked up), but imports unchanged. The July surplus was also revised up from A$460m to A$800m. These better outcomes suggest that net exports could add more than the 0.3% pts to GDP seen in Q2. Consistent with the weak retail data, consumption imports in July fell -2.4% and dropped 3.7% in August.”